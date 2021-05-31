Emma Stone and Disney's much-awaited project, which was originally supposed to release on Hotstar due to the pandemic has now leaked online. It was earlier reported that Cruella would release online and at the theatres, however, since the unprecedented state-based lockdown led to the indefinite shut down of theatres in India, the makers had decided to release the film in India in August.

The decision to shift the date of release instead may have come as a huge loss for a film, which had the potential to do well in the Indian market. Emma Stone may not have gained a prominent fan base in the country, however, the creative ideas of exploring the mentality of historically known villains of literature have had a prominent recipient in the Indian market.

Fans would have probably taken up subscriptions to Hotstar with the hope of watching fresh new content, with colorful visual pleasures, to watch Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, engage in a battle of fashion.

Cruella shows Emma Stone in new avatar

From the trailers of Cruella, we could gather that this was Emma Stone's first attempt to play a villain. The Oscar award-winning actress, to date, has been seen as Hollywood's designated Girl-Next-Door, however, in Cruella, she has explored a completely new avatar, where she embraced one of Disney's most feared villains.

With her performance in Cruella and an Oscar in her kitty, she might be at par with the likes of Margot Robbie, Helena Bonham Carter, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, who have played remarkable colour villainous characters (Harley Quinn, Bellatrix Lestrange, Maleficent, Snow White's stepmother, respectively) in their career.