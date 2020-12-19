Eminem's surprise album Music to be Murdered By Side B is getting all the love from his millions of fans. The surprise album features several other artists, and just like Eminem's previous songs, each song in this deluxe edition has some deep meaning. Eminem has used a new song to finally apologize to Rihanna for taking side with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who assaulted her in 2009.

In his new song, "Zeus," Eminem says, "And wholeheartedly apologies Rihanna for that song that leaked/I'm sorry, Rih, it wasn't meant to cause you grief."

Eminem's leaked track:

In 2019, Eminem's "Things Get Worse" was reportedly leaked. In the song, Em raps that "Of course I side with Chris Brown, I'd beat a b***h down too." Elsewhere on the track, Eminem had several references that didn't go well with his fans and ardent followers. In the song, he references beating a sex worker mercilessly and leaving her for dead, talks about putting Natasha Bedingfield in a washing machine, and murdering actor Dakota Fanning.

Following the leak, Eminem's publicist Dennis Dennehy released a statement:

This is a leak of something that's over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it and rewrote it. Obviously, he and Rihanna have a great relationship."

Chris Brown/Rihanna controversy:

As per earlier reports, Chris Brown reportedly attacked Rihanna when the then couple were on their way to the Grammy Awards in 2009. Brown was then found guilty of felony charges and sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling, and six months of community service.

Over the years, Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated on many occasions. They recorded "Love the Way You Lie" for his 2010 album Recovery and "Love the Way You Lie (Part II)" for her 2010 album Loud. It was pretty apparent for Rihanna fans to get hurt after they heard Eminem saying those words in his leaked track.

In his new track, Marshall Mathers admitted the original lyric "was wrong of me."

As earlier reported, Eminem's new album features collaborations with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, J Premier, Skylar Gray, and others.