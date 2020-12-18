Eminem has surprised his millions of fans by releasing a deluxe edition of his most recent LP, Music to Be Murdered By. Marshall Mathers' latest album is actually a full-on sequel album with a new collection of 16 songs.

Eminem released Music to Be Murdered By on January 17, 2020. The album was released with no prior announcements, just like his previous studio album, Kamikaze. The album was produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, among other noted producers. Eminem dedicated the entire album to the late Juice WRLD and his late bodyguard CeeAaqil Barnes.

Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By was supported by two singles, "Darkness" and "Godzilla." Alongside the album's surprise release, Eminem released the music video for "Darkness," which revolves around the 2017 Las Vegas shooting from the point of the perpetrator Stephen Paddock.

Eminem's 11th studio album offered is considered Eminem's most outstanding work in recent years, many saying that Em shows vital signs of adapting to the times through modern musical choices and smarter songwriting.

Music to Be Murdered By: Side B:

Earlier this week, Twitter user and hip-hop leaker revealed the artwork for a deluxe edition of Music to Be Murdered By called Music to Be Murdered By: Side B. This artwork was never seen before officially. In the artwork, the picture of Eminem seems to be inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror movie, The Birds.

After much speculation, the Detroit rapper has finally revealed Music to Be Murdered By: Side B.

Em's Music to Be Murdered By: Side By edition comes with 12 new songs and features DJ Premier, Skylar Grey, Dr. Dr, MAJ, Wite Gold, Sly Paper, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. These 12 additions join the original 20 songs that saw an appearance in January from Young M.A, Royce Da 5'9," Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, and more.

Side B song list:

Alfred

Black Magic

Alfred Theme

Tone Deaf

Book of Rhymes

Favorite B***h

Guns Blazing

Gnat

Higher

These Demons

Key

She Loves Me

Killer

Zeus (feat. Wite Gold)

Thus Far

Discombobulated

Premonition

Unaccommodating

You Gon' Learn

Alfred

Those Kinda Nights

In Too Deep

Godzilla

Darkness

Leaving Heaven

Yah Yah

Stepdad

Marsh

Never Love Again

Little Engine

Lock It Up

Farewell

You can listen to Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By- Side B here.