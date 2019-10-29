Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is a sensation on social media as her Instagram followers are treated to some feisty snaps every now and then. The latest picture of the American model sets the temperature soaring on Instagram, almost instantly garnering over 1.5 million likes.

The 28-year-old actress and model treated her 24 million Instagram followers to a sensual photo captioned "Mornings at home." In the picture, Ratajkowski is seen posing on a green couch without a single piece of garment on her, but very cleverly adhering to Instagram's guidelines.

Ratajkowski shows off her sexy curves in the picture, which appears to be taken from a higher floor overlooking the living area, which is beautifully decorated with white partitions, colourful rugs, a green couch and a single red sofa with a marble-finish tea-table at the centre. Also, the watchful Colombo, EmRata's cute dog, looks at the camera for a perfect pose.

Check out the sexy pic from Emily's Instagram profile embedded below for your viewing pleasure:

For Emily's followers, this isn't a surprise as the model/actress hasn't shied away from baring it all for the camera. EmRata's swimwear brand, Inamorata has given the model the perfect excuse to slip into barely-there swimsuits. As sexy as the designer swimsuits are, Emily's perfectness turns up the heat on Instagram every time she posts a Story or a picture.

Emily is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and if you don't already follow her, you're missing out on a lot. But the frequent photo-sharing habit spelled trouble for Emily, who was sued by photographer Robert O'Neil over copyright infringement. The "Gone Girl" actress had shared a photo of her without seeking the permission of the photographer. The actress was sued for damages worth up to $150,000 in addition to the profit she made from his work.