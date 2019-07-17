Emily Ratajkowski is back on Instagram and we have to say, she sure knows how to turn up the heat. The model posted a series of sultry snaps where she flaunted her assets in a tiny crop top.

Emily could be seen wearing nothing more than a crop top and underwear as she posed for the cameras. She stood by a door frame and gave the camera a sensuous look. The model can be seen sanding confidently as she flashed a hint of underboob, her washboard abs, and perky behind. 'Heatwave,' Emily captioned one of the photos, posted to Instagram.

The post and the shoot were part of a promotion for Emily's line of swimwear and intimates, Inamorata. Reportedly, the bikini bottoms Emily was wearing were from her collection, and she made sure to tag them in the photo.

It is known that Inamorata Woman is a collaboration between Emily and her BFF Kat Mendenhall, and it features swimsuits, biker shorts, tank tops, lacy bralettes, and thong underwear. Emily looks stunning in the posts and she has her enviable curves on display.

Emily has previously been accused of being only a pretty face by haters and she has dealt with the criticism by clapping back at them. She reportedly spoke out about that misogyny in an interview with Vogue Australia.

"The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I'm playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalising [sic] on my sexiness," she told the mag. "But I don't really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn't be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me."

These snaps show that the haters aren't getting to Emily Ratajkowsski. You can check out the pics here: