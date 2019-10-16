Emily Ratajkowski knows how to make swimsuits look good. The model is effortlessly gorgeous and she knows it.

Emily was having fun with her friend which she documented on her Insta stories. Emily was seen with her best friend and business partner Kat Mendenhall in the Insta story.

Ratajkowski could be seen sporting a leopard-print bucket hat with a matching beach wrap as she served a sexy model pout in a video posted to her story. Mendenhall then squeezed the 28-year-old's cheeks into a fish face until she busted out laughing.

But in between the fun and games, Emily posed for the camera, teasing her fans with her ample assets.

It is known that Ratajkowski launched Inamorata in 2017 as a swimwear line, having since expanded to other womenswear pieces. She started the business with Mendenhall, a fashion consultant and her best friend since high school.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. But it looks like her haters will have to eat their words as Emily's Inamorata swim line is quite successful. And the model knows how to use social media to promote her brand. Emily regularly posts risqué pics of herself.

The gorgeous model has been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. She shared a strong message on social media: 'Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be. I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women's right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself,' she said. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: