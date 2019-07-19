Talk about a heatwave. Emily Rtajkowski maybe fighting a heatwave but she is nos stranger to turning up the heat herself.

The model posted pics of her fighting the heat in her underwear. Reportedly, the model posed in nothing but her underwear for a racy home shoot. The beauty could be seen dressed in white as she lounged around on her bed with her puppy, Colombo. 'Home,' she captioned the shot.

Emily sure can make any ensemble look gorgeous. This one was a modest v-neck cropped top that drew attention to her incredibly taut and toned stomach, which she teamed with a pair of matching knickers while displaying her very long, lean and bronzed legs. She went on to accessorize her look with gold chains and a pair of earrings.

Emily has been keeping herself busy, promoting her new Inamorata line of swimwear. It is known that Inamorata Woman is a collaboration between Emily and her BFF Kat Mendenhall, and it features swimsuits, biker shorts, tank tops, lacy bralettes, and thong underwear.

Emily has previously been accused of being only a pretty face by haters and she has dealt with the criticism by clapping back at them. She reportedly spoke out about that misogyny in an interview with Vogue Australia.

"The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I'm playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalising [sic] on my sexiness," she told the mag. "But I don't really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn't be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me."

Emily sure looks to have left the haters in the dust. You can check out the pic here: