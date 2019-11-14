Emily Ratajkowski has made it clear that she is not shy when it comes to teasing or flaunting her assets. The gorgeous model did so again by going braless in a recent post on Instagram.

She can be seen modeling a light brown or rather peach coloured blazer and matching skirt, to be released from her Inamorata line.

In an unbuttoned, long blazer, Emily can be seen holding on to the lapels. She also struck a sultry pose with her hands on her hips.

Emily seemed to ditch her bra for the sensuous look. She accessorized her look with a simple purse.

Emily regularly posts risqué pics of herself.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper's Bazaar about being hyper femme and the 'women's right to choose.'

Emily Ratajkowski has also been trying her hand at acting. And we have to say that she is making quite a lot of progress. The beauty started with small roles, like her part in the movie adaptation "Gone Girl" but she has gone on to sink her teeth into much meatier roles since.

The gorgeous model has been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. She shared a strong message on social media: 'Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be. I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women's right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself,' she said. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: