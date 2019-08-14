Emily Ratajkowski set temperatures soaring again when she posted a topless pic on her social media. Reportedly, the 28-year-old former UCLA student posed for a selfie while barefaced and seemingly without a top on as she stared into the camera.

Emily accessorized her bar look with three gold chain necklaces and her wedding ring from husband of one year, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily is no stranger to scintillating pics on her social media. Emily regularly posts risqué pics of herself.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper's Bazaar about being hyper femme and the 'women's right to choose.'

While celebs such as Ashley Graham commented in support of her self expression other users commented things such as 'unfollow' and other sings they weren't pleased with the photo.

The gorgeous model has been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. She shared a strong message on social media: 'Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be. I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women's right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself,' she said. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: