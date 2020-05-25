Emily Ratajkowski got cheeky on Instagram with a new video. In the clip, the model can be seen with her back to he camera shaking her derrière to music.

Emily is seen rocking a skimpy bikini in the clip. Emily appears to turn and face the camera while teasing her assets and smiling.

It looks like Emily is in high spirits even during the lockdown. She seems tonne getting back to posting regularly on the social media platform again. Emily sure seems tonne having fun in the clip.

Emily has been using Instagram to promote her brand, Inamorata and she has been quite successful at it. She has proved her knack for business by using the social media platform to her advantage.

This is certainly a clap back to the haters who dismissed her as merely a pretty face. Apparently, Emily has been accused of being nothing more than a pretty face many times. But Emily is more than that.

Apart from being a successful model, she is also a successful businesswoman with her own brand. She has also found success as an actor, though she may have a long way to go there.

Emily Ratajkowski also likes to be socially active. She seems to be quite vocal about politics as well. She is a multi-hyphenate who may very well come to dominate Hollywood one day. She is arguably, already one of the most sought after models in the world.

And it looks like Emily is just getting started. Emily looked gorgeous in the clip. She could very well go on to become a mogul in her own right. You can check out the video here: