Emily Ratajkowski might be making the most of her quarantine time. The model has been busy with work as well.

Emily has been using Instagram to tirelessly promote her brand Inamorata. And the quarantine hasn't slowed her down either.

Recently, the model posted a series of snaps in which she could be seen modelling gorgeous pieces of swimwear.

However, we will be taking a look back at the times Emily has decided to bare it all for her followers in the social media platform.

In this particular snap, Emily appears to be topless with only her arms covering her assets. She can be seen staring innocently at the camera as she lies in bed.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the pic here: