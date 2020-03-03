Emily Ratajkowski posted a sizzling new snap to her Instagram. The model posed in a yellow print bikini. The model could be seen posing in front of a mirror.

She showed off her enviable physique and her derriere to the camera. Emily had her hair tied up in a bun and it looked like she was admiring her lips. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings. Emily Ratajkowski captioned the snap: Summer is calling. @inamoratawoman

We have to say, she looked gorgeous in the snap. Emily seems to have gotten a hang of capitalising her Instagram followers to benefit her brand. Emily Ratajkowski sure seems to be working hard, networking and getting her business off the ground. The model has been branching out quite a bit. First, she made a successful foray into movies with her debut opposite Ben Affleck in Gone Girl and now as a successful businesswoman.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they'd been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be going through, it doesn't look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand. You can check out the pic here: