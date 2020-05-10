Now that lockdowns are being lifted, it looks like Emily Ratajkowski may very well get back to posting to Instagram regularly.

Not that the quarantine had slowed her down. Emily Ratajkowski took to the social media platform and posted a sizzling snap of herself in what appears to be some sultry nightwear.

Emily appears to be braless in the snap as she poses in what appears to be a delicate negligee. She gazes seductively into the camera in the snap. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski has been striving to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face. Though she has been accused of that several times, she has not let that get her down.

Emily is one of the most recognisable faces in fashion today. And she is making huge inroads with her Inamorata brand as well. Which she has been promoting tirelessly on Instagram.

Emily is gorgeous and she knows how to use her pretty face to become successful. And we have to say, you go girl.

Emily Ratajkowski juggles multiple hats and does so quite well. She is a businesswoman, a model, an actress and even a social activist. Though the last one, she may have to work on a little more.

Emily Ratajkowski has been pretty vocal about her political views. We have to say, Emily may very well come to dominate not only Hollywood but the business world as well. She could be the next Martha Stewart or the next Kylie Jenner.

We'll just have to wait and see what the model gets up to next. Emily first seemed to gain recognition when she was featured in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video, where the model appeared in the nude.