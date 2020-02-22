Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to get temperatures soaring. The model rocked a scorching red dress that teased her ample assets at an event recently. She posted a video to her Instagram, which shows the model looking stunning in the red number.

Emily had her hair flowing over her shoulders and framing her face, the dress on the other hand accentuated her enviable physique as it seemed to wrap around her curves. The dress looked like a blazer and Emily looked gorgeous in it.

Emily Ratajkowski sure seems to be working hard, networking and getting her business off the ground. The model has been branching out quite a bit. First, she made a successful foray into movies with her debut opposite Ben Affleck in Gone Girl and now as a successful businesswoman.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they'd been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be going through, it doesn't look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment. Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: