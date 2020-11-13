Netflix's new favourite woman Emily Cooper will be residing in Paris a little longer and this won't be the worst time for her to catch up on the romantic language.

Netflix has announced that the romantic comedy series 'Emily In Paris' will be back with a second season. The show became hugely popular in various countries, although, a few French critics were slightly disappointed.

In 2020, Emily In Paris became one of the most-watched content along with Extraction, Never Have I Ever, to name a few. 'Emily In Paris' is written by the writers of the popular American television series Sex and The City. It explores the life of an ambitious young adult, Emily, who lands with a job in Paris at a French luxurious marketing company.

She is given the responsibility to deal with social media strategy. The series is shot in the intrinsic areas of Paris. Through Emily, we witness a cultural clash of US-based fashionistas and France based fashionistas. The protagonist struggles to come to terms with the shifting culture.

"It's an American show, it's not a French show. It's an American point of view and an American experience about being in Paris...I think it pokes fun at both cultures," Darren Star told Variety.

SPOILER ALERT**** READ AT YOUR OWN RISK

As mentioned above, this section of this news piece contains spoilers. The announcement of the renewal was presented in a manner which would be extremely relatable to those who have watched the series.

TO: MADELINE WHEELER c/o: The Gilbert Group

Nous sommes désolées! We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time. Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity – I'm leaning towards the former – her results are impressive.

We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French.

We will work in conjunction with you on applying for a work permit on her behalf to prolong her time here. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don't let her know that.

Cordialement,

Sylvie Grateau