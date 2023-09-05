Pooja Bhatt is making social media go weak in its knees with some sensuous pictures. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, has been grabbing the headlines for her trip with co-contestant Bebika Dhurve. The two ladies were seen enjoying some fun time as they left the city for a getaway. Pooja Bhatt's pictures in a swimwear have now taken over the internet.

Pooja Bhatt's post

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika are seen having a lot of fun under a waterfall and the picture has received some major likes and comments. While Alia Bhatt has liked the picture, Sangeeta Bijlani has written, "So happy to see this." Sharing the video, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress wrote, "Back to my reality."

Social media melting

"Pooja ji is still hotter than bebika," wrote one user. "Can't believe she is 51," another user wrote. "Pooja mam you are soo damnn hot...dont go like this in front of Elvish...He will be pissed off," read one more comment. "PB Elvishh Army Love's youu!!! Because you supported him when he needed the most!! When he was waiting for his parent when all other are busy to set narrative against elvish!! RESPECT FOR YOU INCREASED," one more comment read.

Elvish Yadav, who won the show and lifted the Bigg Boss trophy was enamoured by Pooja Bhatt inside the BB house. He was seen saying that had Pooja been his age, he would have definitely approached her. He was also seen saying that once out of the house, he would watch her movies. Netizens have been waiting for the two of them to meet outside the house, but that hasn't happened yet.