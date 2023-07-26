From Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani to Jiya Shankar; the Bigg Boss OTT contestants this year come with a massive fan following on social media. In one of the live streaming sessions, Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid and Avinash were seen talking about how Abhishek and Jiya mention their social media followers while no one else talks about it.

Pooja on Alia Bhatt's fan following

Pooja Bhatt then mentions her half-sister, Alia Bhatt's social media presence and following. She talks about how Alia's social media follower numbers are so high that some countries don't even have that much of a population. She added how Alia never brags about the numbers she has on social media. The Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress then went on to talk about Ranbir Kapoor and how he doesn't have a social media page.

Pooja's take on Ranbir's absence from social media

"Ranbir is not on social media, he is a star in the real sense of the world. He's a star who can act, that's a rare combination. Then they said, but Ranbir mentioned that he has fake accounts, I told them accha. He makes fake profiles so that he can read others. They have information about everyone. Maturity has nothing to do with age and energy," she further said.

Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani are seen as the toughest competitors this season. Elvish Yadav, who has joined as a wild card entrant has also shaken up the house ever since his arrival. With just three more weeks to go, the entertainment quotient inside the house is at an all time high.