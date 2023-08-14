With barely a few hours left for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, the fight is on between the fans of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Early trends have predicted that Elvish is winning ahead with a huge margin. Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are also in the top five. However, chances of them winning are quite bleak.

What's brewing between Pooja and Elvish

As the reality show has approached its finale, feelings seem to have developed between Pooja Bhatt and Elvish Yadav. It might be a feeling of mutual admiration but subtle sparks have been flying. In a recent task inside the house, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt were asked to present their humorous side.

Elvish expresses his feelings

Elvish took this opportunity and seems to have showcased his feelings towards the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress as well. He also joked about wanting to marry her. Elvish was seen saying that Pooja Bhatt has been doing all the household chores as she knows this is what would make her his Haryanvi family's bahu. After the task, he was seen telling Manisha Rani that he can't imagine how beautiful Pooja Bhatt must have looked at a young age, when she looks this gorgeous at 51.

The Systumm guy also spoke about how he would have definitely approached her had she been his age. He also said that he will watch her movies and pictures of her younger days. Pooja too, has often spoken fondly about Elvish and has also expressed that she wants him to lift the trophy.