In just a few hours, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will finally have its winner. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are touted as the strongest contestants worthy of the trophy. While Abhishek has been in the reality show since day one and remained consistent, it was Elvish Yadav's entry as a wildcard contestant that shook up the home. Many feel it is going to be a tough fight between Elvish and Abhishek.

Ministers come out in support

Amid all this, several ministers of BJP have taken to social media to root for Elvish Yadav. BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat took to social media and wrote, "Vote for Elvish Yadav (Quickly)." Political analyst Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed also jumped in Yadav's favour and wrote, "Never had any interest in #BigBoss, but I would like to urge everyone to support @ElvishYadav, vote for Elvish, make #Systumm win, because they're boycotting him. HE IS AN UNAPOLOGETIC SANATANI HINDU, BHAGWADHARI. #ElvishForTheWin #SupportElvishYadav #VoteForElvishYadav."

Big names rooting for Elvish

"Vote for Elvish because enemies are boycotting him," Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga tweeted. Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav also extended his support to Elvish and wrote, "#Elvishyadav #voteforelvish #ElvishIsTheBoss @ElvishYadav @BiggBoss." However, after massive backlash, Tej had to delete his post. BJP Spokesperson and Advocate-on-Record at Supreme Court of India, Prashant Umrao also urged everyone to vote for the Sysstum man.

However, there are many on social media who have urged everyone not to vote for Elvish owing to his unpopular views on Muslims. Elvish has always had an inkling of getting into politics. Even when astrologer Janardhan Dhurve entered the BB house, Yadav asked if he has a political career ahead. Now, with just few hours felt for the finale, what new twists and turns the show will take, remains to be seen.