Elvish Yadav fans are furious with Salman Khan over the Weekend Ka Vaar. Bigg Boss OTT 2 host, Salman Khan, reprimanded Elvish Yadav for using foul and derogatory language against the women of the house. Elvish had passed a couple of abusive statements against Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar in the show. Salman Khan gave the Youtube sensation a piece of his mind and also brought in his mother for a video call.

What went down

Everything that went down over the weekend, has left the fans of Elvish Yadav enraged. The fans and followers have not only been bashing Salman Khan on social media but have also made Elvish trend at the top spot. Some of them have even gone to the extent of supporting Lawrence Bishnoi, who had threatened Salman Khan and his father.

Gangster Goldy Brar support systumm ??

Goldy Brar's alleged tweet

Now, social media is flooded with a Twitter post from gangster Goldy Brar. In the tweet screenshot that has gone viral, Goldy can be seen threatening Khan over insulting Elvish Yadav. He has also extended his full support to Yadav. The post is being shared on social media like wildfire. However, the post seems to be a fake one.

Neither an account with this name and tweet was found on social media, nor the username that's been used. The post seems to be fanmade and we couldn't verify the authencity of it. Aashika Bhatia is the latest contestant to have been evicted from the BB house. Abhishek Malhan, Aashika, Elvish and Manisha had formed a strong bond in the house and seeing Bhatia leave them like this, broke their hearts. The fans of the FAME group are also expressing their sadness over the group breaking up.