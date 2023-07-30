Salman Khan is the undisputed host of Bigg Boss. So much so, that it is impossible to imagine any other actor hosting the reality show other than the Dabangg Khan. However, the journey hasn't been an easy one for Salman. From losing his cool, throwing contestants out to sometimes threatening to walk out himself; Khan has seen a roller-coaster journey on the show.

Salman on why he never quits

In a recent chat, Salman Khan revealed what makes him stick to the show despite losing his cool and getting frustrated with the show sometimes. "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar," he told ANI.

Has he lost interest?

Many on social media recently accused the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor of looking disinterested for the last few Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Many accused him of just raking in the cash and not taking his responsbility seriously. Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss since season 4. The actor had recently revealed that just because it is OTT doesn't mean he will let any kind of content go onto the screen.

"I hope the show is not that uncensored and unfiltered and if it happens, I'll ensure to control it. I just think the show should run in a decent way and that's why I am part of it. Actually, Karan and Farah were not available as they were quite busy. Hence, I had to host the OTT show," he had said at the premiere event.