Ever since the last Weekend Ka Vaar, netizens have been lashing out at Salman Khan for looking disinterested throughout the episode. Even though Salman Khan told the housemates where they were going right and wrong, netizens have strongly felt that the host seems to have lost interest in hosting the reality series. Not just this, they have also accused him of not even bothering to try.

Salman Khan seemed quite serious and stern throughout the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. So much so, that even when Krushna made all the housemates crack up, the Dabangg Khan didn't bother to smile.

Losing interest?

"He doesn't even laugh or joke anymore. No dance entry on wkw, have u noticed this? No jallad no caller of the week. No interesting things. No facial expression or anything. He just doesnt seem to care anymore. I hope he realizes how much we love him as a host and how much this disinterest bothers us! Idk if his health is fine or not, apparently, he is a patient of trigeminal neuralgia and it can be very painful, but im not sure if thats what bothering him or is there something else?" one Reddit user wrote.

Another one commented, "Easy money, like all his movies are his home production without any production value with call C grade stars, all just for money and greed," another user commented. "Maybe bringing live audiences can work. WKV always used to be lively with the audiences but since pandemic, there's no live audiences and it feels like Salman is just speaking to himself at times," one more user opined.

More comments

"No screen time, late, not showing up, not even one smile, snarky comments at the bb team and contestants. Dude has given up on bb now days and just raking in the cash," came another one of the comments. "Actually this has been case with movies as well. His last film as well there was no much effort. Though he is hard working and works long hours but there is no quality in his work," another one of the comments read.

Now, whether this was just a one weekend thing or a has Salman Khan actually lost interest in the show, remains to be seen.