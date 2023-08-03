As Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching towards its finale, some obvious names have cropped up as the finalists. Needless to mention, the viral sensation guy is definitely one of them. However, let's take a look at what makes Elvish Yadav more deserving contender for the Bigg Boss trophy than Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt.

First and foremost, it was Elvish Yadav's entry that gave the housemates a big jolt. Everyone, who had gone into a state of comfort and content, were shaken out of it with Elvish's entry. Joining the show as a wild card contestant, the Youtube sensation did full justice to the opportunity given to him. From Jiya Shankar to Avinash Sachdev; contestants became more vocal and started putting forth their points more strongly.

Secondly, Elvish gave the Bigg Boss house another entertainment quotient with his humour and satire. His constant pot shots and digs at other contestants gave the show a new vibe. His presence put the show into speed racing mode and it was a joy to watch the show every time the camera was on him. When it comes to his wit, even Abhishek Malhan or Manisha Rani can't come anywhere near him.

Thirdly, Elvish Yadav is an entertainment package. He might have stayed in the house for the lowest number of days but his contribution in the house in terms of involvement, participation and entertainment has been better and bigger than some of the previous contestants.

Who do you think deserves the trophy the most? Let us know in the comments section.