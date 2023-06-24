There is no denying the fact that Pooja Bhatt is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house this season. Pooja not only has a powerful personality but a strong voice and opinion as well.

The Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress already seems to have made some friends and some enemies inside the house. And her recent spat with Palak Purswani has made netizens call her "masterni".

What went down

Pooja Bhatt was trying to defend Manisha and in doing so, lashed out at both Palak and Jiya Shankar. She called them 'entitled' and also told them that Manisha was wiser than both of them combined. Not just this, she warned Palak to get off from her high horse and also labelled her as someone who doesn't listen. Prior to this, Pooja also had an argument with Abhishek Malhan.

Social media irked

Now, social media is irked with Pooja Bhatt's dominating behaviour and has a lot to say about it. "#PoojaBhatt Is jealous of Her about her clothes way of living her happiness and she just find ways to give her opinion and advices which she thinks sounds intellectual and she only knows everything in short she is dadi of House," wrote one user.

"Pooja is trying to get votes or fame in the name of Manisha Rani. Pooja is cringe to watch #BiggBossOTT2," another user wrote.

"She is so irritating," a twitter user wrote. "She is like those naak pe dam karne waale principal. Free ka gyaan batne waali Pooja Bhatt," another twitter user commented. "I can't tolerate this woman. She definitely thinks that she is superior then other don't know about others. #PoojaBhatt is a big c*****a," came one more comment.

Some called her "masterni" and some went on to call her "dominating". Now, what new twists and turn will the house bring in the coming few days, remains to be seen.