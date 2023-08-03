Elvish Yadav's father entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and made everyone laugh out loud with his one-liners. From taking pot shots at housemates to giving Manisha Rani a piece of his mind; Elvish's father totally stole the show. He also clearly expressed his displeasure over Manisha Rani forcibly trying to kiss Elvish and also refused to accept their one-sided rishta.

In the previous episode, Manisha Rani's father had picked Elvish as her 'husband' between him and Jad Hadid. Now, Elvish's father clearly expressed that he doesn't approve of this alliance. "Baad mein tu tu main main nahi chahiye. Mann nahi mil raha to alag jee lo, ladke kya fyada?" (There should be no arguments after marriage. If your soul is not connecting, stay away. What's the point of fighting?)

Elvish's father on Manisha kissing him

The Youtube sensation's father also brought out the topic of Manisha Rani trying to kiss Elvish in one of the previous episodes. "Yeh uncomfortable hojata hai. Sharif to nahi kahuga ise. Yeh Family show hai, Kuch cheezen lagti hain, kuch nahi. 1 ya 2 baar cheezen ho to achi lagti hain but zyada ho to achi nahi lagti (He gets uncomfotable, though he is not innocent. This is a family show and something don't look good)," he said.

Janardhan Dhurve predicts Elvish's future

Janardhan Dhurve, Bebika's father predicted that Elvish will also get into politics in the future. He revealed that Yadav will get married at the age of 30 and live happily. His dominant career will be entertainment and he will be quite successful in it.