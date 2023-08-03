Bigg Boss OTT finale is right around the corner. Ahead of the finale, the contestants got a chance to meet their family members. Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve's father also entered the house. The renowned astrologer made some surprising claims about the housemates and their future. This is what Janardhan Dhurve said about the contestants.

Pooja Bhatt: The Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress was told that she will find a lifelong companion in someone who will be 7-8 years younger to her. He also told her that she will have a revival of her career in a big way soon.

Elvish Yadav: Talking about Elvish Yadav, Janardhan Dhurve revealed that he will get married at the age of 30 and will have a happy married life. He also revealed that even though Elvish will join politics, he will become a big name in entertainment.

Avinash Sachdev: The astrologer predicted some surprising things about the Chhoti Bahu actor. He revealed that Avinash will get married again and have a happy married life. He also revealed that Sachdev will get into business and that will do wonders for him. He also spoke about Avinash's dark past that the couple weren't physically intimate and also had an abortion.

Abhishek Malhan and Manish Rani: Janardhan revealed that Abhishek Malhan will have a prosperous future but not have a great love life. He also revealed that Manisha Rani will get married in 2024 and will have a loving family. He also revealed that she will have a successful career as well.