Bigg Boss OTT 2 has found its top five. Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are the top five contestants of the reality show this season. With a fierce competition between Abhishek also known as Fukra Insaan, Pooja Bhatt and the 'Shyshtum guy' Elvish yadav, it is difficult to predict who might lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the net worth of Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt.

Elvish Yadav is one of the biggest names on YouTube when it comes to parody and satire videos. The YouTube sensation enjoys a massive fan following of over 16 million fans combined on all social platforms.

Elvish's net worth is said to be Rs 2 crore as he reportedly makes around Rs 8-10 lakh per month. The Haryanvi guy also has a clothing brand - Systumm Clothing - named after him. He is reportedly making Rs 15-18 lakh throughout his stay on Bigg Boss. Yadav reportedly owns a Porsche 718 Boxster, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 and a Hyundai car.

Abhishek Malhan also known as Fukra Insaan is touted as the leading name for winning the BB OTT trophy this year. The Youtube sensation has 7.46 million subscribers on the platform. On Instagram, the man enjoys a massive fan following of 5 million followers. Abhishek's net worth is said to be around Rs 2 crore. He reportedly is making Rs 30,000 per week inside the BB house. Malhan owns a Jaguar F-Pace, a luxury SUV, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and a Tata Harrier. He also has a massive bungalow worth crores in NCR.

Pooja Bhatt is one of the biggest names to have joined the reality show as a contestant ever. The Bollywood actress is one of the highest paid contestants of the season. Pooja is reportedly making Rs 45000 per day on the show. Daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and sister of Alia Bhatt, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress is the queen of a huge fortune.

Pooja Bhatt owns an Audi Q7 and a Toyota Fortuner. She is also a producer and her net worth is reportedly around Rs 50 crore.