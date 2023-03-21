RRR is roaring high and how! SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR's Telegu song Naatu Naatu fever has been caught not just in India but across the globe. The film as well as the song has won international awards.

The recent one that made every Indian proud is Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar for Best original song. The feet-rapping song has not just gripped the pulse of Telegu fans, but also Bollywood, Hollywood and several conglomerates are loving the beats of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer song.

Tesla cars come up with a light show on RRR's Naatu Naatu; Elon Musk reacts

As a mark of respect for winning Oscars, Tesla cars put a beautiful light show to the beats of the peppy Naatu Naatu in New Jersey, US.

The short clip was shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR Movie. On Monday, reacting to the clip, Mr Musk dropped two heart emojis.

The official handle of RRR Movie also responded to the Tesla chief's tweet saying, "We PAID out love to @elonmusk".

The video was also shared by the official account of Tesla. "Schedule your light show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create an epic festival of lights," the company tweeted.

Director SS Rajamouli was beaming with joy as he shared, "Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey! Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show...:) It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk

Awards won by RRR

Earlier this month, Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The award was given to lyricist Chandrabose and music composer MM Keeravaani.

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar after beating the likes of Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.