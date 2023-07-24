Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg's social media war doesn't seem to die down anytime soon. Merely two weeks after Mark Zuckerberg launched the Threads App. The app is via Instagram where you can post threads, reply to others and follow profiles you're interested in. Threads and replies can include short pieces of text, links, photos, videos or any combination of them. This is Mark's world of Twitter.

However, this did hit Twitter users a bit and reportedly the business went down. With paid blue tick and other restrictions laid by Elon Musk, users weren't happy with the new norm and failed to adjust, and Mark decided to hit the iron when it was hot by launching Threads, undoubtelt, Threads comes with its drawbacks but was still received well, after using Threads app, users were once again drawn towards the Twitter app and were seen flocking to the microblogging site. For years, millennials and GEN Z have seen the logo of Twitter as "bluebird", until Monday saw a change in Twitter's logo. Yes, it's a sad goodbye for Twitter's blue bird. As Elon Musk welcomes the new logo of Twitter 'X'.

Elon Musk announces he is changing Twitter's logo to an X and it will no longer be called Twitter pic.twitter.com/LHsDpLwqKI — Dexertonox (@Dexertonox) July 23, 2023

Twitter New Logo: Elon Musk rebrands Twitter as X, replacing the blue bird symbol

On Monday, Elon Musk unveiled a new logo for Twitter in an effort to rebrand the microblogging platform. The company's new logo: a white X on a black background had started reflecting for most of the users.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The "X" logo is a part of the larger effort to make the micro-blogging platform into an "everything app" modelled on the lines of China's WeChat, the messaging app that allows its users to do everything from payments to the ability to book flights and hotels

Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, also confirmed the change by tweeting the design and writing: "X is here! Let's do this." She even posted a picture of the logo projected on the company's offices in San Francisco.

On Sunday, Elon Musk said in a series of tweets that he would be transforming the social media network into X with the site's iconic Blue Bird logo being officially replaced by a new X logo.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk tweeted: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

Here are funny memes shared by Twitterati on Twitter's latest logo change to 'X'.

RIP Twitter and Twitter X are trending on micro-blogging.