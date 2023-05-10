On May 9, the Indian Election Commission (EC) announced that law enforcement officials in Karnataka, which is preparing for elections, had confiscated alcohol, drugs, cash, and other items totaling more than Rs 375 crore. Karnataka is preparing for its May 10 election.

According to the data, this amount is 4.5 times greater than the Rs 83.93 crore that was seized during the 2018 assembly elections. According to the EC's announcement, this time around, the flow and distribution of gifts in Karnataka have been limited.

"This has been made possible by strict vigilance, thorough monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states, and inter-agency coordination." 81 Assembly districts were identified as "expenditure sensitive districts" for a closer surveillance, and up to 146 expenditure watchers were dispatched.

Numerous goods have been taken into custody by the authorities, including cash totaling Rs 147.46 crore, liquor worth Rs 83.66 crore, narcotics worth Rs 23.67 crore, precious metals worth Rs 96.60 crore and other goods valued Rs 24.21 crore.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 288 crore since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was put in place prior to the elections.

The EC noted certain notable seizures, stating that Rs 4.04 crore in cash was discovered in the Bangarapet constituency of the Kolar district. Authorities seized 100 kilograms of ganja in the Bidar district.

Based on intelligence collection and trail mapping, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also carried out a raid on a Hyderabad laboratory that was producing Alprazolam illegally.

According to the EC, the seizure of numerous freebies is another important part of expenditure monitoring. According to the EC's announcement, sarees and food kits were seized in Kalburgi, Chikkamagaluru, and other districts, and significant quantities of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were seized in Bailhongal, Kunigal, and other Assembly constituencies.