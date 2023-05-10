https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/751433/people-carrying-elderlies-polling-booth-help-them-cast-their-votes.jpg IBTimes IN

The voting for the single-phase Karnataka elections will be held on Wednesday from 7am to 6pm and 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state.

To be precise, 2,615 candidates are in the fray for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka.

How to find your booth to cast your vote?

The Chunav app launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will help voters with details like locations of polling booths, real-time queue, emergency facilities available, wheelchair facilities nearby and more.

You need to type your voter ID card or note down your number, and the app will show you the location of your polling booth.

Documents to carry for polling:

To cast a vote, individuals must carry voter ID card or Aadhaar to their allotted polling booth. Apart from voter ID, voters can use one of these 12 documents to establish their identity at the polling station:

Aadhaar card, MNREGA Job card,

Passbooks with photograph issued by bank/post office,

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of ministry of labour,

Driving License,

PAN Card,

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR,

Indian Passport,

Pension document with photograph,

Service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/state govt./PSUs/Public limited companies,

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and

Unique disability ID (UDID) card.

Voting process:

As soon as you reach the polling booth, stand in the right queue and after entering the room, an officer will verify your name, and identification on the electoral roll. The officer will then ink your finger, get your signature, and will hand over a chit to you.

A different person will see your inked finger and take the chit from you. Then you will be instructed to proceed and cast your ballot in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) kept covered and separately.

You can go behind the box and push the button for the candidate you favour or can select "None of The Above (NOTA)" if you don't support any particular candidate/party.

The counting will be held on May 13, 2023, Saturday and results of Karnataka Assembly Elections will be known on the same day.

