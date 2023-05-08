"There ain't no such thing as a free lunch" is a famous phrase, which has been put to a great purpose in this context. As the loudspeakers have gone silent across Karnataka as the southern state prepares for the high-octane Assembly Elections, voters will finally cast their votes on May 10. If you're in Bengaluru, there's a treat for exercising your constitutional right.

In the spirit of encouraging maximum voter turnout, owner of the popular veg hotel in Bengaluru, Nisarga Grand, is hosting a free meal for voters who simply show their inked finger. That's right! All you have to do is flaunt the indelible ink mark on your finger and enjoy a delicious meal.

What's on the menu?

In case you're wondering what's on the menu, it is a scrumptious Butter Kali Dosa Nisarga Grand is famous for, alongside Mysore Pak and juice. This is a complete meal and a quite filling one at that.

Notably, the owner of Nisarga Grand, Krishnaraj, has been doing this non-political service for a decade now.

Where: Hotel Nisarga Grand (YMCA Compound, Nrupathunga Rd, opp. Marthas Hospital) When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Special surprise for first-time voters

If you've just turned 18 and you're exercising your voting right for the first time, there's a special treat besides the scrumptious meal offered at Nisarga for you. There are 100 free film tickets up for grabs for first-time voters.

While we strongly recommend eligible every citizen in the state of Karnataka to exercise their constitutional voting right on May 10, Bengalureans can surely avail this benefit if you're around.

Indeed, "Nothing like voting, I vote for sure."