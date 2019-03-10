The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the Lok Sabha election dates on Sunday. The announcements are likely to be made at a press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

On Saturday, the Commission had conducted a review meeting as part of its preparations for the multi-phased elections, which will be held in seven to eight phases in April-May.

The schedule for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was announced that year on March 5. The model code of conduct will come into effect from the date of declaration of the polls.

When the elections are announced, the ruling BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not be allowed to make any policy decisions since the model code of conduct will come into play. According to PTI, the EC may hold Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Assembly dissolved in late 2018 and Governor's rule came into play. The Election Commission is required to hold a fresh set of elections in the state within six months of the assembly dissolving and may do so along with the 2019 General elections since the period is expiring in May. The J&K Assembly's six-year term was to end on March 16, 2021, However, after the dissolution of the ruling coalition between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell apart, a governor's rule was imposed.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the paper trail machines are ready to be sent to the 10 lakh polling booths across the country in 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

On Saturday, the EC had requested all the political parties to not add photos of defence personnel in the campaign posters and advertisements. In their statement, the EC asked parties to "to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs of functions involving defence personnel in advertisements or as part of their election campaign".

It also said, "The Commission reiterates the instructions for strict compliance."

