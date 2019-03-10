The Election Commission (EC) has asked political parties to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel in their poll campaign in view of a picture on social media showing the image of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in a political poster.

In a letter to political parties written on Saturday, the EC referred to its December 2013 guidelines in which it had called upon all political parties to advise their candidates and leaders "to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs of functions involving defence personnel in advertisements or as part of their election campaign".

"The Commission reiterates the instructions for strict compliance," the letter said.

The 2013 letter referred to the defence ministry informing the poll panel about photographs of defence personnel being used by leaders and candidates of political parties and had sought instructions from the poll panel.

The Commission had said it was of the view that photographs of defence personnel and of functions of defence forces should not be associated with advertisements or campaigning by political parties.

Wing Commander Varthaman had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27 during an aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force but his plane too was hit and he landed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He was later released by Pakistan as a "peace gesture".