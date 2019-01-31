Fans of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey will be glad to know that the novelist who brought these wonderful characters to life is back with a new erotic novel. The renowned author of Fifty Shades saga, EL James, is back with a new book, The Mister, which in her own words will feel like a Cinderella story set in the 21st century.

EL James is famous for bringing BDSM into books. With her previously written Fifty Shades trilogy, the famous author has proved that she can bring romance and sex together and would serve them in the best way possible. After bringing a controversial erotic book that followed a BDSM relationship between a billionaire and a student, James has written her new novel titled, The Mister.

The Mister is set in London, The Balkans, and Cornwall, and will follow the life of an aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and mysterious young woman Alessia Demachi, who has arrived in London with a troubled backstory.

The publisher of The Mister has described to the booksellers that EL James' new book will serve as a rollercoaster ride of danger and desire that will leave the readers breathless and readers would want to turn the pages to know more.

Even EL James has shed light on her characters from her new book The Mister. As per the famous author, the characters from The Mister, "Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them," via The Guardian.

Over the last couple of years, EL James has sold over 150 million copies of her erotic BDSM franchise. It would not be wrong to estimate that her upcoming novel, The Mister, could also become next best-seller.

At the same time, it would be interesting to see whether The Mister will be turned into a movie and if that does, who is going to star in this romantic yet thriller novel? More details will be unveiled after EL James' new book will hit the market.