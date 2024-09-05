Actress Ekta Kaul has shared that it was not challenging for her to shoot for "Tanaav Season 2" in Kashmir as she belongs from the state and that it gives her peace.

"Kashmir is where I belong, and it's the place that gives me peace," expressed Ekta, who reprises the role of Dr. Farah in the show.

She added: "Being a Kashmiri, there was no challenge for me in filming there. I visit Kashmir every year, and I love it. It's my home. The serene valleys, the familiar faces, and the culture I grew up with made this shoot feel like I was living a dream."

She said that the warmth and affection from the local people, who often came to offer their compliments, added a special touch to the experience.

Ekta shared: "It was like filming at home, surrounded by the beauty and peace that Kashmir always brings me. This connection, I believe, helped me portray Dr. Farah even more authentically. Every scene felt personal, and I hope viewers can feel that connection when they watch the show."

"Tanaav" is the official remake of the Israeli show "Fauda". The show weaves together stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge set in Kashmir. In the second season, the Special Task Group (STG) faces a new threat as Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in the Valley.

It also stars Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Soni Razdan, and Sukhmani Sadana.

The show, which is set in the pre-pandemic period, is a socio-political drama that revolves around the conflict between the state-run Special Task Group and Pakistan-based terrorists in the Valley.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the show is created by Avi Issacharoff; Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios. It will be streaming from September 6 on Sony LIV.

