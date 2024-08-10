Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane was released in 2021 and got mixed responses. After two years the sequel of the film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was dropped on Netflix on Friday, August 9, 2024.

About the film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. A sleek whodunnit with ample pulpy elements.

After the thrills, mystery passionate love and madness, the sequel keeps the thrill and twists enact keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

The top-notch performances from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal have been lauded by the netizens.

The sequel wasn't up to the mark but failed to keep the thrill intact after an hour. The screenplay becomes predictable, the murder mystery storyline has nothing new to offer.

Wow. Just can't get over this and the climax. Damn!!! ? I'd give anything to watch it again for the first time.#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/T6SwbNBkFH — Anjali? (@iamanjali16) August 9, 2024

Jimmy Shergill comes as a surprise and shines as an investigation officer. His character helps in taking the story forward.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Twitter Review

The highly-anticipated sequel, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the sequel has not disappointed and is still one of the best films to watch on a weekend.

#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba has been WATCHED!



Firstly.. Sunny Kaushal! Aap toh seedha rab ka kamaal hai! Absolutely lovedddd your performance. What a rollercoaster! Your expressions, YOUR EYES, your dialogues… whatever I say here will not do justice to it! So proud @sunnykaushal89 pic.twitter.com/fHcRQG9gLu — Nahi. (@bandhikahaani) August 9, 2024

One person said, "Absolute Cinema. What A Movie | What A Direction. Full Of Suspense, Drama, and Thrill. Shergil's Part Is My Fav At The End! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba."

Another netizen stated, "If there's one actor who is consistent in delivering a breathtaking performance every time it is #VikrantMassey from 12th Fail to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba the actor eats with every performance and leaves no crumbs."

This movie is made for cinematic experience

Just watched #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba , and @TapseePannu deliver outstanding performances in this twisted tale of love and deceit. Tapsee shines as the Haseen Dilruba! Mind-bending plot twists keep you hooked till the end!… pic.twitter.com/hgXVb88Wnb — संस्कारी बालक. follow for follow back ? (@Bhagat_Ram_ka99) August 9, 2024

The third one said, "You'll keep on guessing what's going on in #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba right till the very end; not because of its plot twists but because the director decided to f*** around with the script every 5 minutes. Absolutely no reason to watch and its a complete waste of time."

If theres one actor who is consistent in delivering a breathtaking performance every time it is #VikrantMassey from 12th Fail to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba the actor eats with every performance and leaves no crumbs?✨?? — Taniya Lokhande (@Taniya_Lokhand_) August 9, 2024

The fourth one said, "It has so much thrill and suspense. It will excite you and you don't want to move till the end. This is how sequels should be made.#TaapseePannu,#VikrantMassey,#SunnyKaushal did a fantastic job.#JimmyShergill shines. The story is very good."

The fifth one wrote, "I was at the edge of my seat in EVERY SCENE, so so engaging! Jayprad's direction, Kanika's storyline, the killer BGM music + songs, THE DIALOGUES and last but not the least the performances by Vikrant, Taapsee, Jimmy, Aditya - what a lajawab khichdi. #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba."