This Friday, movie lovers are in for a treat amid Indian athletes shinning in sports as there's something for non-sports lovers. Today, three to four films dropped on OTT, out of which Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Parth Samathan's Ghudchadi is streaming on Jio Cinema.

About the film

Ghudchadi is a film about a father (Sanjay Dutt) and son (Parth Samthaan), a girl (Khushalii Kumar), and a mother (Raveena Tandon).

Parth is absoute Brilliant performance..What a natural actor..You literally make me cried in this scene..The emotions you made it so real ontop of that

the rote rote Song..Deeply touched my heart..#ParthSamthaan #ParthSamthaan? #Ghudchadi #JioCinema @ParthSamth91974 pic.twitter.com/0GL0qlmJUt — Deepshikha Sethi (@deepshikha3061) August 9, 2024

Parth is all set to make his Bollywood debut on 9th August. This is his first movie!!! That too with Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.



His talent, his dedication has taken him to where he is today ???#ParthSamthaan #Ghudchadi pic.twitter.com/NAiliSSE04 — parthian. (@jannatiee) August 7, 2024

In the film, Sanjay Dutt's character falls in love with the girl's mother, Raveena's character. Sanjay and Raveena want to get married, while Parth and Khushalii wish to get married. What follows is a comedy of errors.

Netizens are disappointed with the film and have taken to social media to slam the makers.

A user wrote, "Overall, Ghudchadi will leave you disappointed. The story, acting, direction and music are all disappointing. Despite its talented cast, the film fails in its objective."

While netizens praised Parth's acting prowess

A fan wrote, "Parth is absolutely Brilliant. What a natural actor. You literally made me cry in this scene. The emotions you made it so real on top of that the rote rote Song. Deeply touched my heart." (sic)

Another mentioned, "Parth Samthaan as Chirag has captured the hearts of fans and critics alike, and as a long-time fan, this moment feels like a dream come true ✨. Here's to the beginning of something extraordinary."

The third user said, "It doesn't seem like it was his debut. He aced it. Shine bright. Brought a smile to my face while watching him as Chirag. He make me laugh smile, blush, happy, dance & make me cry in the emotional scene. He outdid himself. Parth rocks as Chirag Sharma." (sic)

Parth Samthaan as Chirag has captured the hearts of fans and critics alike, and as a long-time fan, this moment feels like a dream come true ?✨.@ParthSamth91974, Here’s to the beginning of something extraordinary?❤️.#ParthSamthaan #ParthSamthaan? #Ghudchadi #Bollywoood pic.twitter.com/hxad4PIObj — Ridhima❤? (@Ridhima_1616) August 9, 2024

The fourth one wrote, "That Deadly Smile and Laugh. Parth is as perfect as Chirag Sharma. A delight to watch his Debut Movie Congratulations to our Forever No. 1."The next one wrote, "Unfortunately the magic of #SanjayDutt and #RaveenaTandon cannot be rekindled after AATISH in #Ghudchadi Yawnsome Affair."