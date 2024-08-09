Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all to embrace motherhood next month. The eight-month-pregnant actor was spotted in the city late at night on Thursday.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she posed for paparazzi and fans while exiting the restaurant after a late-night dinner at Mumbai's plush restaurant.

The mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked radiant as she opted for the flowy floral green full-length outfit and paired it up with white flared pants.

The actor was humble enough to pose for selfies with fans and also flashed her dimpled smile for paps. The actor flaunted her baby bump as she walked toward her car.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone's targeted once again for her baby bump; fans come to her rescue

However, netizens once again targeted her for her baby bump. Some were of the view that her pregnancy glow was visible. while some once again accused her of surrogacy and were of the view that there were no changes in her body apart from her belly.

A user said, "No hate but just my logical take on this. This pregnancy looks fishy to me. There is no pregnancy change in her body besides the bump. Very rarely this happens. Either she is hiding her surrogacy or she is just not a human."

Another said I think Deepika's pregnancy fashion is the best among all actresses. It's so practical."

The third one said, "I don't know why watch her closely it's like a baby bump also rounding I saw so many pregnant women but not like her."

The fourth one said, "Her pregnancy belly size changed again."

Meanwhile, Deepika shared a montage reel, on her Instagram that features the best clicks and videos and BTS from the sets of Chennai Express that clocked 11 years on Thursday, sharing a post on Instagram she wrote, "How many times do you think I've had to repeat this dialogue? Sahi jawaab ko milega 'Ek Bakwaas Dictionary."

Work Front

Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, where she played the role of a pregnant woman, SUM-80. Director Nag Ashwin lauded her performance, noting that her character was central to the film's narrative.