Alia Bhatt, Vikrant Massey, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan; celebs share emotional posts on Father's Day [pics]

Father's Day is often celebrated on the third Sunday of every June. This year, Father's Day is falling on June 16. On the occasion of Father's Day, kids across the world acknowledge the different roles that dads play in our lives. Fathers are pillars for kids and often not as emotional as mothers, but their teachings and warmth always make kids proud.

Bollywood celebs rang in this day by sharing heartwarming posts on social media to express their love and gratitude.

Here is a look at some of the most heartfelt Father's Day posts from Bollywood celebrities.

Varun Dhawan

Newly minted father, Varun Dhawan shared a special glimpse of his daughter on Instagram. His post read, "Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I'll be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha who is all set to get married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, shared a picture with her father Shatrughan Sinha.

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun posted a touching tribute on X, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself with his father. His caption was simple yet profound: "Happy Father's Day ... to every father in the world." This post resonated with many of his fans, emphasizing the universal importance of fatherhood.

Sanjay Dutt took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a heartfelt message for his late father, Sunil Dutt. He wrote, "Happy Father's Day Dad, you're the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father's Day Dad." Sanjay's emotional post reflects the deep bond he shared with his father, who was not only a legendary actor but also a guiding force in his life.

Alia Bhatt posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram. She penned an emotional note: "my favorite storyteller happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever ..." Although not directly related to Father's Day, Alia's tribute to her grandfather highlights the significance of father figures in our lives and the lasting impact they have.

Vikrant Massey shared a picture with his son on Father's Day.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married in 2022, and their son was born on February 7, 2024. Recently, the couple announced their son's name, writing on Instagram along with a family photo of the three, "Nothing short of a blessing... We named him Vardaan!!!"

Karan Johar: "Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa.... especially with Yashi & Roohi," his message read.

Arjun Kapoor wrote: "The picture says it all! Love you, Dad! Wishing you a Happy Father's Day!"

Priyanka Chopra dropped a series of pictures featuring Malti Marie with Nick Jonas and papa Jonas. She also shared her throwback picture with her dad.

Richa Chadha also shared a heartwarming post on Father's Day.