Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of every June. This year, Father's Day is falling on June 16. On the occasion of Father's Day, kids across the world acknowledge the different roles that dads play in our lives. Fathers are pillars for kids and often not as emotional as mothers, but their teachings and warmth always make kids proud. A son is always proud of his dad and wants to be like him, while daughters are his father's princesses. From giving money to helping out in situations, dads are always a child's best friend.

As the world is celebrating Father's Day, actor Anushka Sharma also shared how her kids celebrated and honoured cricketer and husband Virat Kohli on Father's Day. This is Virat's first Father's Day after welcoming their second child.

Anushka took to her social media and shared a heartwarming for Virat and also shared a cute hand-painted card that was made by their daughter Vamika.

'Disrespectful': Anushka Sharma faces flak for sharing a handmade card with footprints of Vamika, Akaay, and Virat Kohli on Father's Day

On Sunday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a beautiful card, which was made by her daughter Vamika. The hand-painted card shows a child's feet imprinted on paper with yellow paint.

One can't make out if the footprints are of Virat, Vamika or Akaay. The card also has 'Happy Father's Day' written on the card red and green.

Sharing the card, the actor posted, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling..... we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli (heart and kiss emoji)."

A section of fans lauded Anushka for sharing footprints of her kids on paper, wishing Father's Day to Virat, while a section of fans slammed her for letting her kids take footprints on paper which is disrespectful and she should have taken hand prints.

A user wrote, "Ooooooo anushka sharma garu who's baby print is this (daughter or son).."

Another mentioned, "Why leg? Ain't that looking disrespectful towards elders, should have used hands instead..."

The third one said, "Noicee but paper par paiir nahi rakhte na.." (One doesn't keep feet on paper..)

Recently, a video of Anushka and Vamika enjoying ice cream went viral on social media. They were accompanied by a friend.

Virat and Anushka's personal life

In a joint post, the couple made the baby announcement in February about the arrival of their second child, they wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!"

Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021 and their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. The couple have decided to keep their kids away from the media.

Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress in which she will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project will mark her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of over five years. She was last seen in Zero (2018).