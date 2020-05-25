President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 25, greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to Twitter, the President tweeted: "Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace, and harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with and caring for the vulnerable and needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread."

PM Modi said that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion. "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," read Modi's tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi greets nation on Eid

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter: "Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you."

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also posted his Eid message in three languages on Twitter and called for social distancing and celebrations at home.

"I hope that all of us will celebrate the festival by keeping alive the spirit of joy, compassion and mutual respect that underlies the pious occasion. May the noble ideals associated with #EidUlFitr usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in our lives. #HappyEid," Naidu tweeted.

"The festival fortifies the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in our society. As we are facing unprecedented challenge in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, I appeal to everyone to celebrate #Eid at home and follow safe distancing. #EidMubarak," Naidu said.

Eid is being celebrated in most part of India on Monday while Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir celebrate the festival a day before, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Sunday, prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi had appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday while adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)