Crazy things fans of Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Kareena, Shahid Kapoor and Aamir have done for them

Eid comes around every year as a joyous time of celebration and festivities. However, this year it will be different considering the pandemic, the lockdown and all the strife that's come with it. Still, it's important to keep one's high spirits. 

Bollywood celebrities who've kept the motivation up this lockdown, also took to their social media handles to wish their fans a Happy Eid. With all that 2020 has brought us, joy and hope is something we could do with in plenty. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon
Bollywood celebrities wish fans Eid Mubarak 

Eid is meant to be a special day on the Islamic calendar, and it's observed by many. The happy festival that brings joy every year, this time around will be celebrated in tough circumstances. Still, we need some optimism in these difficult times and so Eid comes at a very important moment for everybody. 

Bollywood celebrities are joining in the festivities as well, wishing fans on the social media accounts. This whole lockdown, all everybody has been looking for is a bit of motivation. 

Amitabh Bachchan posted heartfelt wishes for all his fans:

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his followers on Twitter:

Raveena Tandon wished all her fans 'happiness, good health and prosperity':

Rajkumar Rao left a simple wish on his Instagram story:

Rajkumar Rao Instagram story
This time Eid will be special, after all, it's in the darkest times that one is able to find the light. Eid Mubarak!