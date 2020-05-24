Eid comes around every year as a joyous time of celebration and festivities. However, this year it will be different considering the pandemic, the lockdown and all the strife that's come with it. Still, it's important to keep one's high spirits.

Bollywood celebrities who've kept the motivation up this lockdown, also took to their social media handles to wish their fans a Happy Eid. With all that 2020 has brought us, joy and hope is something we could do with in plenty.

Bollywood celebrities wish fans Eid Mubarak

Eid is meant to be a special day on the Islamic calendar, and it's observed by many. The happy festival that brings joy every year, this time around will be celebrated in tough circumstances. Still, we need some optimism in these difficult times and so Eid comes at a very important moment for everybody.

Bollywood celebrities are joining in the festivities as well, wishing fans on the social media accounts. This whole lockdown, all everybody has been looking for is a bit of motivation.

Amitabh Bachchan posted heartfelt wishes for all his fans:

T 3540 -

Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever



.. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. pic.twitter.com/hl7L2oJmdb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his followers on Twitter:

#eidmubaarak to all celebrating. Peace and love. ?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2020

Raveena Tandon wished all her fans 'happiness, good health and prosperity':

Rajkumar Rao left a simple wish on his Instagram story:

This time Eid will be special, after all, it's in the darkest times that one is able to find the light. Eid Mubarak!