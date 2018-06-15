Controversial Prophet Muhammad film The Message has been approved by the Middle East censor board for screening in Saudi Arabia. The Message, starring Anthony Quinn, is the first Arabic film to release in the kingdom just in time for Eid al-Fitr (Eid ul-Fitr) 2018.

After a 42-year ban, Moustapha Akkad's controversial film, which was released in 1976, has finally hit the screens. The historical drama focuses on the life of Prophet Muhammad and the beginning of Islam in Mecca.

The film was first made in English and featured Anthony Quinn and Irene Papas and later it was made in Arabia featuring Abdullah Gheith and Mouna Wasef. The film created controversy in Muslim-majority countries and in the US in 1976. The members of an extremist group staged a protest in Washington DC after the release of the film.

The members thought that Quinn played the role of Muhammad in the film, but a disclaimer was put at the beginning of the film that stated, "The makers of this film honour the Islamic tradition which holds that the impersonation of the Prophet offends against the spirituality of his message. Therefore, the person of Mohammad will not be shown (or heard)."

Now, 42 years after the ban, the film was cleared by Saudi Arabia censor board for the release during Eid, which will be celebrated on June 15 after the crescent moon was sighted on June 14 in Saudi Arabia.

"My father Moustapha didn't have the chance to see [The Message's theatrical release] fulfilled in his lifetime, but I know he would have been very proud. This is a tribute to him," Moustapha's son Malek Akkad said in a statement.

"He wanted to share his love of this culture and the important lessons of Islam and The Message to everyone. Now, in a time when the world needs it most, his dream will come alive," he added.

"This was of utmost importance to us of course, given that the Kingdom is the cradle of Islam and The Message is one of the very few mainstream films that portray the peaceful and tolerant tenets of the religion in an honest way, " Front Row managing director Gianluca Chakra told The Hollywood Reporter.