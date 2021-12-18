After a gap of five years, Edhe Thumbi Haaduvenu returned to Colors Kannada without legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), who died last year due to Covid-19 complication. This time, Raghu Dixit, V Harikrishna and Rajesh Krishnan are judging the reality show.

From 60, 6 Enter The Last Stage of Edhe Thumbi Haaduvenu

In addition, 60 contestants, who had performed in the presence of SPB have joined the reality show as jury members. The channel roped 16 contestants across the state to participate in the show, which started airing from August 14.

After four months, six contestants - Sandesh from Mangaluru, Suryakanth from Kalburgi, Chinmayi Joshi from Bellary, Nadiya Bhanu from Bengaluru, Kiran from Bellary and Rashmi from Mysuru – have entered the last stage of Edhe Thumbi Haaduvenu, which is hosted by Ankitha Amar.

Sadhu Kokila will be the special guest in the finale. The winner will walk away with a trophy and a cash prize.

This is the first season of Edhe Thumbi Haaduvenu which is being held in the absence of SPB.

The grand finale has already been shot and will be aired on Saturday and Sunday.

Who will be the Winner of Edhe Thumbi Haaduvenu?

Going by the trends on social media sites, Suryakanth has higher chance of winning the trophy. Many people feel that he deserves the trophy for his rendering songs beautifully. However, Sandesh equally has good number of fan following.