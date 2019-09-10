Following the arrest of Karnataka Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have now issued summons to his daughter Aishwarya on Tuesday, September 10.

The ED officials delivered the summons notice at Shivakumar's residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru. The Congress strongman's daughter has been asked to appear before the investigating officers on Thursday (September 12).

It is alleged that DK Shivakumar has invested several crores in Aishwarya's name, following which a summons has been issued to her. DKS has three children, Aishwarya, Aabharana and Aakash and in his 2018 election affidavit, Shivakumar had declared assets of Rs 618 crore and Rs 108 crore was registered in the name of Aishwarya.

While Aishwarya has Rs 108 crore registered in her name, DKS has not registered any high-value assets with his other two children. The ED had summoned Shivakumar in their Delhi office over money laundering charges in August 30 following which he was arrested on September 3 and will be kept in their custody till September 13.

Karnataka witnessed a lot of widespread protests in the state after the arrest of DK Shivakumar. The Congress party has also blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of DKS and former finance minister P Chidambaram.