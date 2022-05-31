Former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over three hours on Tuesday in connection with the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam being investigated by the agency.

The National Conference chief reached the ED office in the Rajbagh locality of Srinagar at around 11 a.m.

Before reaching the ED office, Abdullah told reporters, "I won't say much about the summons. There are elections to be held and they will trouble us till then."

ED had summoned Abdullah on May 27 at its Srinagar office in connection with the case. The 84-year old National Conference leader had earlier recorded his statement in the same case in 2019.

The National Conference said the veteran leader would continue to cooperate with the authorities like he has done in the past.

Abdullah was the President of JKCA from 2001 to 2012 and the scam that is being probed by the CBI and the ED relates to alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009.

The ED has already attached properties worth over Rs 21 crore in connection with the case, including Rs 11.86 crore of immovable assets of Abdullah.

The ED has claimed that its probe so far has revealed that Ahsan Ahmad Mirza in connivance with other JKCA office-bearers had misappropriated JKCA funds to the tune of Rs 51.90 crore and utilised the proceeds of crime for settling his personal and business liabilities.

It initiated the money laundering probe against the JKCA office-bearers on the basis of a case registered in the Ram Munshi Bagh police station in Srinagar.

The case was later transferred to the CBI following directions from the high court.

The CBI has filed a charge-sheet in the case against the former JKCA office-bearers for misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)