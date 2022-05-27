Initiating further investigation into the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Chief Minister and president of National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah for questioning in Delhi on May 31.

Quoting official sources a news agency reported that the summon has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for an appearance at its headquarters here on May 31.

The 84-year-old veteran politician of J&K, who had earlier served as president of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), has earlier been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED several times earlier.

The scam came to light ten years ago when Muhammad Aslam Goni, the then JKCA managing committee chairman, lodged an FIR with the police on March 10, 2012, against Ahsan Mirza and Mohammad Saleem Khan - the then JKCA general secretary and chief administrative officer respectively - accusing the duo of pushing the funds into bogus bank accounts created in the name of the association.

Rs 43.29 crores of BCCI funds allegedly siphoned off

From 2006 to 2012, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) had given a whopping amount of Rs 113 crore to the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association as a grant for the promotion of cricket in J&K. Of this, Rs. 43.69 crore was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by some office-bearers of the Association.

It was alleged that during this period, the then president of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association Dr. Farooq Abdullah connived with the treasurer of JKCA and others to siphon off the funds. Mir Manzoor Gazanfar, who resigned as the treasurer of JKCA in 2008, had claimed that Dr. Abdullah visited his hotel in Srinagar and made him sign blank cheques.

Gazanfar alleged that Dr. Farooq Abdullah came with Ehsan Mirza, the then general secretary of JKCA, and forced him (Gazanfar) to sing some blank cheques.

Ehsan Mirza is also accused of defrauding the association of over Rs 30 crore after allegedly opening bogus bank accounts on its behalf. He was later sacked on charges of embezzlement. He, however, claims that he has been made a scapegoat.