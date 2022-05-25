Within minutes after a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sentenced life imprisonment to the chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) termed the verdict as "unfortunate".

"Life imprisonment given to Yaseen Malik is unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace. We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings", the spokesman of PAGD and leader of the CPM Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said.

"NIA Court has delivered its verdict but not justice. The triumphalism being displayed by the BJP and the corporate media is bound to prove counterproductive. Meanwhile, we suggest that Yaseen Malik should avail all legal opportunities to contest this verdict", Tarigami stated.

The PAGD, known as Gupkar Alliance, is an amalgam of five mainstream political parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples' Conference, CPM, and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement.

Demanding restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 situation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the PAGD is headed by NC president Farooq Abdullah.

Pakistan opposes Court's verdict on Yasin Malik

Not only political parties of Pakistan but cricket Shahid Afridi also supported Yasin Malik who has himself pleaded guilty in a terror funding case.

Interestingly Afridi termed the trial against Yasin Malik as unfair and illegal without knowing the fact that the chief of the banned JKLF was given enough opportunity to fight the legal battle in the terror funding case.

"India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human rights abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against YasinMalik will not put a hold on Kashmir's struggle for freedom. Urging the UN to take notice of unfair and illegal trials against Kashmir leaders", Afridi tweeted.

Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also opposed the verdict of the special NIA court.

"Today is a black day for Indian democracy and its justice system. India can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison the idea of freedom he symbolizes. Life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighters will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' right to self-determination", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

"Strongly condemn unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a sham trial. India can never silence Kashmiris' voice for freedom and self-determination. Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to provide all possible support in their just struggle", Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.

Amit Mishra gives a befitting reply to Shahid Afridi

Soon after Afridi posted the tweet, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra blasted him for his comments.

He said that Afridi needs to stop misleading people just like he did with his birthdate.

"Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on the record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate," Amit Mishra twitted.

This is not the first time Afridi has said something about the Kashmir issue.

"It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir," Afridi had written in 2020. He had also said in the same year that he would like to see a team from Kashmir play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at some stage.

