In a shocking incident, a young lady was allegedly raped by a local criminal in the Gurha Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhalwal tehsil. The victim is the wife of a cop who is a member of the special group of J&K Police engaged in fighting terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

According to the report, the victim has lodged a written complaint in Kanachak Police Station, on the outskirts of Jammu city, regarding the incident, which took place three days ago. In her application, the lady has disclosed the name of the criminal who raped her forcible when she was alone at her home.

Taking cognizance of the complaint SHO Kanachak registered a case under FIR No 56/2022 U/S 376 IPC. The woman accompanied by female cops was immediately sent for medical examination.

Cop's wife was alone at home when she was raped

According to the complaint submitted by the lady, she was alone at home on Thursday night when a local criminal forcible entered her room. The accused fished out a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill her if she dared to raise alarm. The accused forcibly raped the victim.

After the incident, the victim immediately informed her husband about the whole episode, who asked her to wait till his return from Kashmir Valley.

The husband of the victim reached home this morning and he accompanied her wife to the Kanachak Police Station to lodge a written complaint about rape.

According to police, a special team has been constituted to nab the accused who is still absconding. Within minutes after the registration of the FIR, raids were conducted at several places to arrest the accused but to no avail.

According to reports, the accused is a notorious criminal in the area and is already on the radar of the police for his activities. The accused is also native of the village of the victim.